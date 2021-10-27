Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $157.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.62. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after buying an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

