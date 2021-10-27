Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $157.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.55.
Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.62. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04.
In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after buying an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after buying an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
