Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Entergy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.41. 13,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

