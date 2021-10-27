Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) versus Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Financial Contrast

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

This table compares Entrée Resources and Maverix Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A Maverix Metals $38.58 million 19.47 $23.72 million $0.09 57.22

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16% Maverix Metals 67.36% 5.66% 5.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Entrée Resources and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.90%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Entrée Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.