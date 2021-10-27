Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Reaches $40.29 on Top Exchanges

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00209535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

