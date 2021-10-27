EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.15.

NYSE:EOG opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

