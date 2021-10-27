Equitable Group’s (EQGPF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$80.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$161.00.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.35 price target (down from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.12.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF stock remained flat at $$123.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.