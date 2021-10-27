Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of BKR opened at $25.69 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,803,373 shares of company stock worth $1,256,891,526 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.