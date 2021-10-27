Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after buying an additional 173,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after buying an additional 67,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,806 shares of company stock worth $405,259. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

