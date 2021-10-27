Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.91.

ICE stock opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311,138 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.