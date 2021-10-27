Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

