Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EQR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,930. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

