Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.77-0.79 EPS.

EQR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. 86,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.56. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

