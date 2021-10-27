Ergo Price Tops $8.31 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $8.31 or 0.00014087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $266.05 million and $5.63 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,999.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.52 or 0.06770478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.52 or 0.00311048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $561.98 or 0.00952528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00084807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.99 or 0.00457625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00269415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00236203 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.