ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of ERYP stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

