Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.05.

ESS traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $341.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,570. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $339.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.31. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

