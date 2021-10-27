Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $381.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

ESS stock opened at $338.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $339.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

