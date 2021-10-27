Ethereum Gold (ETG) Achieves Market Cap of $359,714.83

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $359,714.83 and approximately $73.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00209939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00096977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

