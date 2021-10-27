Ethverse Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $971,054.07 and approximately $6,604.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

