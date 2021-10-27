Etsy (ETSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Etsy has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Etsy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $247.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.40. Etsy has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,807. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.