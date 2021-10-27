European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

European Wax Center stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.