European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million.
European Wax Center stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $32.21.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
