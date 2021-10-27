Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,127. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

