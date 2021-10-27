EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $574-583 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.660 EPS.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,721. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

