Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIFZF. CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of EIFZF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $35.28. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

