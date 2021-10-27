Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group stock opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.52 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

