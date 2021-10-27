Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

