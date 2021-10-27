Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,952 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR opened at $187.28 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.