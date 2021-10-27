Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Extra Space Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75 to $6.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.71.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.86. 563,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

