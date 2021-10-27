Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

XOM stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.41. 609,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,919,080. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

