F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.27 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.710-$2.830 EPS.

F5 Networks stock traded up $12.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,403. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.22.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

