Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post sales of $523.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $436.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $109.56.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

