Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Corient Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.10. The stock had a trading volume of 709,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. The company has a market capitalization of $885.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock worth $838,275,510. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

