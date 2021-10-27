Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $315.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $890.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock valued at $838,275,510. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 51.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $23,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

