Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 28,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,231,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 502,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.