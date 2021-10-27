Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stake Lifted by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,804 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fastly by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $49.01. 44,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,298 shares of company stock worth $2,967,845. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

