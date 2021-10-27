Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 183.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

