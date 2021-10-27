Federated Hermes Inc. Has $18.61 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 71.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86,332 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,977 shares of company stock worth $77,862,889. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $668.52 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $676.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

