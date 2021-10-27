Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 113,726 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,726 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

