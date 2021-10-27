Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 42,072 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,072 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.29.

ITW stock opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.