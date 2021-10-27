Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 55,560 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,560 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 3.42% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 284,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $11,466,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $799.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

