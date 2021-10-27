Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.52

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.52 and last traded at $150.06, with a volume of 14755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.