Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.67 Per Share

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 1.665 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.52.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ferguson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 339.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.