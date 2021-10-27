Financial Comparison: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) versus Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CEVA and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% Infinite Group 2.57% -5.38% 11.73%

Risk & Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CEVA and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA presently has a consensus target price of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.51%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Infinite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 10.22 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,469.00 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.63 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEVA.

Summary

CEVA beats Infinite Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

