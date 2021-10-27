Financial Contrast: NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) and Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sino Biopharmaceutical and NN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 NN Group 1 4 4 0 2.33

NN Group has a consensus target price of $24.15, suggesting a potential downside of 10.42%. Given NN Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NN Group is more favorable than Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sino Biopharmaceutical and NN Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Biopharmaceutical $3.43 billion 4.15 $401.53 million $0.02 37.66 NN Group $22.80 billion 0.75 $2.17 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Biopharmaceutical and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NN Group beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Qingkeshu tablets, Qianping injections, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Shoufu tablets, Jizhi tablets, and Leweixin injection; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, Sacubatro/Valsartan tablets, Tolvaptan tablets, Rivaroxaban tablets, Edaravone injections, Esmolol Hydrochloride injections, Esmolol Hydrochloride and Sodium Chloride injections, Polidocanol injections, Sacubitril Valsartan Sodium tablets, Urapidil Hydrochloride injections, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules, Taiyan tablets, Zoledronic Acid injections, and Yigu injections. Its principal products also comprise digestive system medicines that consists of Aisuping injections, Getai tablets, and Deyou granules; anti-infectious medicines that include Tianjie injections, Fengruineng injections, Tianli injections, and Tianming injections; respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqingsule inhalation powder; and others comprising Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections. In addition, the company engages in property holding activities; the retail and distribution of pharmaceutical products; optometry for optical glasses and sale of ophthalmic products; the provision of medical management consultancy services; and outpatient and surgical procedure. Further, it manufactures, sells, and distributes health food; and develops medical technology. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport. The Insurance Europe segment includes life insurance, pension products and to a small extent non-life insurance and retirement services in Central and Rest of Europe. The Japan Life segment manages corporate owned life insurance business. The Asset Management segment relates to the asset management activities. The Other segment comprises of banking activities in the Netherlands, reinsurance and items related to capital management and the head office. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

