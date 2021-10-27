Financial Contrast: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Skillz has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -45.82% -22.31% Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 4 5 0 2.56 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz currently has a consensus price target of $23.61, indicating a potential upside of 112.71%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 19.44 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -27.07 Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 38.03 -$3.76 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Summary

Skillz beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

