Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 595,900 JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 595,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 4.97% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

JOFF opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

