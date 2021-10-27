Fir Tree Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.87% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $33,730,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $18,964,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $18,418,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $17,010,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.