Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 773,671 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 773,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHPA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $9,708,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OHPA opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

