Fir Tree Capital Management LP Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,125 shares during the period. Exelon makes up 2.6% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Exelon worth $67,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,004,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

