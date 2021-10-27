First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 160,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,140. First Busey has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72.

Get First Busey alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Busey stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 141.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of First Busey worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.