First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 650,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

